Alexandria police investigating ATRANS station stabbing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said a person was stabbed at the ATRANS bus station on 2nd Street around noon on Friday, September 10.

APD said the victim was taken to a hospital. The suspect is still at large.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact APD at 318-441-6460.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.