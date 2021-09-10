Advertisement

Alexandria police investigating ATRANS station stabbing

(Source: AP images)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said a person was stabbed at the ATRANS bus station on 2nd Street around noon on Friday, September 10.

APD said the victim was taken to a hospital. The suspect is still at large.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact APD at 318-441-6460.

