FEMA sets up mobile registry centers in Ascension Parish for all Louisiana residents

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be opening up several Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) in Ascension Parish for anyone, from any parish, who needs to register for FEMA disaster assistance only, Ascension Parish officials say.

No aid or supplies will be distributed at the sites.

Officials say the sole purpose of these sites is to register survivors of Hurricane Ida.

“Our OHSEP has been very proactive in reaching out to, and working with, numerous agencies to provide support and relief to our residents,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said. “This is a great service that goes out to where the people are and helps them register for assistance, which is often a complicated process.”

There will be one Mobile Unit which will travel to multiple locations throughout the parish:

• Sunday, September 12 - Lemann Center (Parking Lot), 1000 Clay Street, Donaldsonville

• Monday, September 13 - Cabela’s, (Parking Lot), 2200 W Cabela’s Parkway, Gonzales

• Tuesday, September 14 - Sorrento Community Center (Parking Lot), 7471 Main Street Sorrento

• Wednesday, September 15 - Paula Park, 16470 Paillette Street, Prairieville

The locations will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The MRICs will be for registration only.

Officials say FEMA is working on facilitating the needs for a DRC (Disaster Recovery Center). More information on a DRC will be released when plans are finalized, according to FEMA.

