Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey was a guest speaker at LSUA fundraiser

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA held their Shrimp Jam fundraiser at the Alexandria Riverfront Center to help support LSUA athletics, and their guest speaker was none other than Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey.

Coach Mulkey was recently named the new LSU Women’s basketball coach after spending two decades at Baylor. During her speech, she said can’t say why she left Baylor, except for the fact that Louisiana is home. Mulkey grew up in Tangipahoa Parish and went to college at Louisiana Tech.

“I never thought that I’d be back home coaching,” said Coach Mulkey. “I thought that I could possibly be back home in retirement. Something in my gut told me when LSU came calling and offered me the job that it was time to come home.”

Coach Mulkey said her favorite memory of Central Louisiana was winning two high school state championships in the Rapides Parish Coliseum as a player while attending Hammond High School. She said she was honored to be able to attend the event to support LSU and all its campuses.

“It’s good to come to a place that is affiliated with LSU in Baton Rouge,” said Coach Mulkey. “We’re like extended family just in different cities. I have family in Central Louisiana as my mother was born here, so it’s just good to be back.”

Many people came out to meet Coach Mulkey, enjoy seafood and support LSUA. The event helped raise over $50,000 for the school to help with scholarships, equipment and travel expenses.

