‘Halloween Kills’ will play in theaters and stream on Peacock the same day

(KALB) - The new method of day-and-date releases for movies continues for the horror-themed season. Universal Pictures has announced that the upcoming sequel “Halloween Kills” will be premiering on the Peacock streaming service the same day as its theatrical release.

On October 15, the film will be made available on either of Peacock’s paid tiers. The first tier is $4.99 a month with ads and the second is $9.99 a month with no ads. Unlike what Disney did with their premier access releases such as “Black Widow,” there will be no extra cost added to the subscription.

HBO Max has been leading the way with streaming Warner Bros films the same day as the theatrical releases. However, Peacock did test these waters previously with “The Boss Baby: Family Business.”

