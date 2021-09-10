Advertisement

REPORT: Cowboys OL La’el Collins suspended 5 games

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an...
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman and former LSU Tiger La’el Collins has been suspended five games by the NFL according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Collins was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

Collins missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. Collins started the season opener against the Tampa Buccaneers.

