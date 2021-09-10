Advertisement

Tioga, Leesville to compete in Battle on the Border Showcase

A Leesville Wampus Cat football helmet.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KALB) - It’ll be a playoff-like atmosphere this weekend in Independence Stadium as the Battle on the Border returns to Shreveport with two local schools competing in it.

The Tioga Indians and Leesville Wampus Cats will be playing against schools from the Shreveport area.

“To us, this is like a road playoff game,” said Leesville’s Coach Robert Causey. “We’re playing in a hostile environment in a big stadium. I tell them all the time that if this is what they want to experience to get in the second, third and fourth round of the playoffs, this is the atmosphere that they have to experience early.”

Tioga will face off against C.E. Byrd on Friday, September 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Leesville will take on Captain Shreve on Saturday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

Eli Morrison - Athlete of the Week