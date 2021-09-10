Update: Rapides Parish Police Jury District I candidates

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The October 9 elections have been postponed until November 13 due to Hurricane Ida. This change affected four races in Rapides Parish, including the Rapides Parish Police Jury District I position that is up for grabs.

Two candidates qualified for the position back in July:

(D) June Johnson Davis

(D) Jay Scott

With the election postponed, both candidates are continuing to campaign.

“It gave us an opportunity to go back and still reach the people who we have not reached yet. So I want the people to know that I have an extra thirty days to meet you,” said Jay Scott.

“I recognize that our government recognizes that people come first,” said June Johnson Davis. “Right now we know that our neighbors down in the southeastern part of the state, they’re hurting. So their needs should come before focusing on the election.”

Davis said it’s her experience and knowledge that make her the right choice.

“I’m a retired federal employee, I worked ten years for the Rapides Parish school system,” she said. “I’m seasoned, and I feel that I have been prepared for this, to help the community.”

Scott, on the other hand, said it’s his community reach that sets him apart.

“I’ve been in Alexandria all my life. I’ve been involved in youth sports for the last 20 years, and I give back to the community daily,” said Scott.

Both candidates said they will use their extra campaign time to continue connecting to the Rapides Parish community.

“I know I have a couple of political forums coming up that I am preparing for and will be participating in, but again we are thankful that our government is focusing on the people that are in need,” said Davis.

“We have a community clean-up on September 11 in the Grundy Cooper area behind the Coliseum. We have a Kellyland clean-up on September 18, because people need us to make our area look better,” said Scott.

The other elections in Rapides Parish that have been postponed to November 13 are:

Alexandria City Councilman District 4

Alderman Town of Cheneyville

Alderman Town of Boyce

