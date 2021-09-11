2021 5th Quarter Week 2 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan and Corey breakdown the second week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Peabody
|14
|Natchitoches Central
|41
|St. Thomas More
|35
|ASH
|59
|Menard
|7
|Pineville
|28
4A Scores
|Many
|61
|DeRidder
|26
|C.E. Byrd
|18
|Tioga
|3
|B.T. Washington
|44
|Bolton
|14
|Captain Shreve
|Leesville
3A Scores
|Vidalia
|6
|Jena
|40
|Mamou
|30
|Grant
|36
|Marksville
|7
|Sacred Heart
|35
2A Scores
|Rosepine
|47
|S. Beauregard
|0
|Ville Platte
|L
|Oakdale
|W
|E. Beauregard
|54
|Pickering
|35
|Avoyelles
|80
|Carroll
|28
1A Scores
|Buckeye
|6
|St. Mary’s
|38
|Gueydan
|22
|Northwood-Lena
|20
|Rayville
|50
|Montgomery
|46
|Sicily Island
|8
|LaSalle
|34
|Block
|L
|Lakeside
|W
