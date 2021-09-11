2021 5th Quarter Week 2 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan and Corey breakdown the second week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Peabody 14 Natchitoches Central 41 St. Thomas More 35 ASH 59 Menard 7 Pineville 28

4A Scores

Many 61 DeRidder 26 C.E. Byrd 18 Tioga 3 B.T. Washington 44 Bolton 14 Captain Shreve Leesville

3A Scores

Vidalia 6 Jena 40 Mamou 30 Grant 36 Marksville 7 Sacred Heart 35

2A Scores

Rosepine 47 S. Beauregard 0 Ville Platte L Oakdale W E. Beauregard 54 Pickering 35 Avoyelles 80 Carroll 28

1A Scores

Buckeye 6 St. Mary’s 38 Gueydan 22 Northwood-Lena 20 Rayville 50 Montgomery 46 Sicily Island 8 LaSalle 34 Block L Lakeside W

