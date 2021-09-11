Advertisement

2021 5th Quarter Week 2 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue and Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan and Corey breakdown the second week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Peabody14Natchitoches Central41
St. Thomas More35ASH59
Menard7Pineville28

4A Scores

Many61DeRidder26
C.E. Byrd18Tioga3
B.T. Washington44Bolton14
Captain ShreveLeesville

3A Scores

Vidalia6Jena40
Mamou30Grant36
Marksville7Sacred Heart35

2A Scores

Rosepine47S. Beauregard0
Ville PlatteLOakdaleW
E. Beauregard54Pickering35
Avoyelles80Carroll28

1A Scores

Buckeye6St. Mary’s38
Gueydan22Northwood-Lena20
Rayville50Montgomery46
Sicily Island8LaSalle34
BlockLLakesideW

Facebook Post Game Show

