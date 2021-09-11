Local fire departments honor 9/11 heroes and victims

GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - People gathered in Glenmora to watch as local fire departments remembered and honored those who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.

The heart-touching moment consisted of the fire departments displaying a cross swords routine while two firefighters kneeled down and held up the American flag.

Every 10 years, the town of Glenmore has this memorial service to make sure that we always remember and never forget.

