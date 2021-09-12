LC Men’s, Women’s Soccer team remain undefeated

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Men’s and Women’s soccer teams each picked up a win Saturday night against Central Baptist College to remain undefeated in 2021.

The Lady Wildcats dominated in their game against the Mustangs winning 4-0. LC outshot their opponent 37-1 and had four different players score a goal. Stephanie Doran, Lindsey Jacobs, Laura Perez Velasco and Martina Terra Garcia all scored for the Lady Wildcats.

Following the women’s game, the men’s team won their game against the Mustangs 4-3 in OT. Louisiana College led at the half 3-2. In overtime, Alvara Tudanca connected on a direct free kick to give LC the win. That was Tudanca’s second score of the game.

Both teams have now started the season 4-0 for the first time in school history.

The Lady Wildcats will look to continue their historic win streak when they start conference play Thursday, September 23 on the road at Huston Tillotson University.

The Louisiana College Men’s team will return to action Tuesday, September 14 on the road at Belhaven University.

