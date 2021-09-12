Remembering the 9/11 attacks 20 years later

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - September 11, 2001, will forever be remembered as a gloomy day in American history after four terrorist attacks in one day. Saturday morning, at Fort Polk, soldiers and civilians remembered the many people who lost their lives that day.

“20 years ago, our lives changed,” Brigadier General (BG) David Doyle, the Command General at Fort Polk & JRTC, said. “I was at Fort Benning [in] Georgia finishing a run with the Rangers from the 3rd Ranger battalion. And we came back, and we found out we were locking up the gates and putting up armed guards because we heard about the devastation that had taken place in New York City.”

More than 400 first responders lost their lives trying to save someone else. BG Doyle remembers watching everything unfold on his television.

“Well at that point and time, there was a lot of uncertainty [and] ambiguity about what we were going to do in response,” BG Doyle said. “And every single service member I recall wanted to something. They wanted to defend the nation and help protect our citizens.”

According to Watson Institute, 7,057 service members have died fighting in the Middle East since Sept. 11, 2021.

