ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine’s shortstop Jake Smith announced on Twitter that he has committed to Louisiana Tech for baseball.

After a great visit and talk with @LaneBurroughs23 @MitchGaspard I have decided to announce my commitment to Louisiana Tech University! Big thank you to all coaches, parents, and supporters along the way!All Glory to God!

Go Dawgs!!🐶🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/1ZQ2H1AzgE — Jake Smith (@smithjake_4) September 11, 2021

Smith helped lead to Eagles to their first Class 2A state championship in school history.

Louisiana Tech was a regional host last year and finished the season 42-20.

