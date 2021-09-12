Advertisement

Winston’s 5 TD passes lead to blowout win over the Packers

Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well that was quite the debut for Jameis Winston in the Black and Gold. In his first start for the Saints, Winston threw five touchdown passes in a win over the Packers, 38-3.

Winston connected with Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson (twice), Chris Hogan, and Deonte Harris for scores.

Winston finished the contest 14-of-20 passing, 148 yards, and the five TD’s.

Winston’s TD parade started with a 3-yard pass to Alvin Kamara.

Winston found tight end Juwan Johnson for scores from eight and one yard out.

Winston hit newcomer Chris Hogan for a 10-yard touchdown. That hookup extended the Saints lead to 24-3.

Winston’s final TD pass of the day was an absolute dime to the speedy Deonte Harris. TD pass No. 5 of the contest made it 38-3.

The Saints defense held NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to 15-of-28 passing, 133 yards, and two interceptions.

