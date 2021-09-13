Advertisement

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next-generation AirPod.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5th Quarter Post Game Show
Week Two: 5th Quarter Play of the Week
Parnell Payne, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in RADE investigation
Chino Vich
Alexandria man arrested in ATRANS station stabbing case
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after hit by projectile during recess
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria preparing for Tropical Storm Nicholas
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat...
Study: Pentagon reliance on contractors hurt US in 9/11 wars