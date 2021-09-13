Breaking down the biggest high school games from Week 2

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Sportsnite crew highlights and breaks down some of the biggest high school games from Central Louisiana in Week 2.

Corey Howard, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon discuss Pineville, ASH and Rosepine each picking up big wins. The Pineville Rebels beat the Menard Eagles 28-7 in the Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. The Trojans defeated St. Thomas More 59-35, and the Eagles cruised to a 47-0 win over South Beauregard.

