Florida church helps out Ida victims

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The destruction from Hurricane Ida has, unfortunately, become a familiar sight for Louisiana, but another common scene is the outpouring of some southern hospitality.

They don’t call it the sunshine state for nothing. Pastors of Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida, Daniel Mann and Brian Mitchell, have been bringing some of that light to the bayou state ever since Ida hit.

“It gave hope in hopeless times and that’s what we wanted to do,” said Mann, Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church. “It was still great to be able to and interact with people. South Louisiana has some great folks. So to be able to serve them and share hope with them was exciting.”

Many Louisianans evacuated to motels in Marianna, Florida before the storm. So, Trinity Baptist made sure they were taken care of.

“I put it out there on Facebook, two other churches jumped on board with us and said ‘hey, we want to pick up supplies,’” said Mann.

But, they wanted to do more. So they packed up more than 6,000 pounds of supplies and brought them to a church in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

“It reminds them that even in their community, they’re not alone, but it reminds us when we get to come over we are all a part of that community,” said Mann.

They even got to work when they got there.

“We were out at work, cutting up trees, clearing driveways. We limbed out a huge tree that fell on a house,” said Mann.

It’s something that hits close to home for them too. Back in 2018, Hurricane Michael brought widespread destruction to the Florida Panhandle.

“It brought you back to what you experienced so it was very nice to go out and help other people and then share our experience with them and let them know that the end is near and that good things are coming,” said Mitchell.

It’s a reminder that when things get bad, love is the silver lining - even across several state lines.

“There’s still a desire to go and to serve. Our community is invested in seeing Louisiana come back,” said Mann.

Pastor Mann said they hope to make another trip to Louisiana fairly soon. He said several churches are already reaching out to donate money and supplies.

