Advertisement

Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the alligator that attacked him.(STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials have captured an alligator they believe attacked and killed a 71-year-old man in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies captured a 12-foot alligator, weighing just over 500 pounds in the Avery Estates area, near where Timothy Satterlee, Sr. was attacked and was reported missing by his wife on Mon., Aug. 30.

Deputies and other partners searched the area for three weeks, looking for Satterlee or the alligator that attacked him.

On Sept. 13., Sheriff Randy Smith says agents found an alligator in a waterway near where the incident occurred. The gator was caught in traps set by LDWF agents. Human remains were found in the gator’s stomach.

The coroner will determine if the remains belong to Satterlee.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family. I know todays findings does not bring their loved one back, but hopefully this can bring them some sort of closure. I am very proud of the hard, non-stop work, of my deputies and the other agencies who assisted, and I hope their persistence in finding this alligator will help the family with coping with their loss. We will continue to keep them in our prayers,” Sheriff Smith said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5th Quarter Post Game Show
Week Two: 5th Quarter Play of the Week
Parnell Payne, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in RADE investigation
Chino Vich
Alexandria man arrested in ATRANS station stabbing case
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

BJ Gallent
BJ Gallent
Allen Robertson
Allen Robertson
Akeshia Singleton
Akeshia Singleton
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla