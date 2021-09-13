Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference as state prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Statewide address scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. on Louisiana’s preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas as much of the southeastern part of the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predict heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas and its remnants will impact portions of Texas and Louisiana through the middle of the week.

RELATED: Nicholas stronger, could deliver flooding rains to Texas & Louisiana

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch on Monday afternoon for most of south Louisiana until 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

“Significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas,” NHC forecasters say.

RELATED: Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured

As of Monday afternoon, there were still more than 118,000 power outages statewide. Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5th Quarter Post Game Show
Week Two: 5th Quarter Play of the Week
Parnell Payne, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in RADE investigation
Chino Vich
Alexandria man arrested in ATRANS station stabbing case
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Lakes and Rivers Report
Cenla Weather Roundup
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Houma on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
AERIALS: Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida
Two Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of two women who had a tire blowout on...
2 Hurricane Ida evacuees have a flat tire on I-49; Natchitoches deputies aid homebound travelers
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
‘We’re going to get through this together’: About 1.1 million homes, businesses without power after Ida