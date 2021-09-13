Ida evacuee gives birth at Cabrini

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Brooks Richard Jackson is almost two weeks old, but his birth was anything but ordinary.

His mother, Monique Jackson, lives in New Orleans and had everything planned for her son’s birth until Hurricane Ida got in the way. At 39 weeks pregnant, Monique was originally scheduled to be induced on August 30, but with Ida in the gulf and heading to Louisiana, she was forced to decide if she and her family would evacuate.

So, Monique consulted with her doctor in New Orleans.

“She said you know there are no guarantees that you’ll be able to get here if you stay, I can’t admit you early because we’re actually canceling all the inductions and pushing them back, so you may not even be able to get in if you go into labor here,” said Monique.

With the chance of not getting into her hospital if she went into labor, Monique and her family evacuated. First, they decided to go to Texas, before changing routes and ending up in Central Louisiana.

“Being 39 weeks pregnant, being stuck in a vehicle with my two-year-old and my dog, and all our stuff, we did not go to Texas. We changed routes to Alexandria because we had family here and just hoped and prayed the storm didn’t come this way,” said Monique.

Monique and her family, now evacuated and out of Ida’s path, had another problem to solve: finding a doctor to deliver her baby. After being turned down by a few doctors in the area, Monique found Dr. Bieber.

Dr. Bieber told KALB that treating evacuees after hurricanes is not a new practice and that Cabrini Hospital tries to help where it can.

“Our unique location in this state provides that we see a lot of people evacuated to this area. Wherever we see a need, we try and help someone meet that need. Our goal ultimately is healthy mother, healthy baby and what we need to do to accomplish that goal we will,” said Dr. Bieber, Chief of Obstetrics and St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

So, on September 2, 2021, Monique gave birth to Brooks Richard Jackson at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

“At 11 in the morning he weighed seven pounds and eight ounces, was 21 inches long, and just came home, he’s eating and sleeping and gaining weight, and doing great,” said Monique.

Monique, Brooks, and the rest of the family have since returned home to New Orleans, and are thanking Dr. Bieber and his team for stepping in right in time to deliver baby Brooks.

Brooks was born at Cabrini Hospital after his family evacuated New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida. (Monique Jackson)

Born at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. September 2, 2021. (Monique Jackson)

