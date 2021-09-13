Louisiana College Women’s Soccer team making history

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Women’s Soccer team might be one of the best-kept secrets in the NAIA.

The Lady Wildcats only won five combined games from 2017 to 2020, but this year, they turned a new lead starting the 2021 season 4-0.

“You have no idea how hard we had to work to get this together,” said LC’s Head Coach Carla Tejas. “Of course it has a special feeling.”

That hard work has led to them breaking a number of school records. The Lady Wildcats are not only off to the best start to a season in school history, but they currently hold the record for most consecutive wins with four. Their key to success starts with the sisterhood they have on the team.

“Last year we went from having 11 on the field and eight in a game to having 30 great girls,” said Sophomore Defender Aubrey Joslin. “Everybody is always cheering, so it’s special.”

Joslin is one of the captains on this team along with Freshman Midfielder Lindsey Jacobs. They have embraced a leadership role despite being underclassmen.

“It’s my first year here, but everyone has been so involved,” said Jacobs. “It’s like one big family.”

Jacobs is one of 20 freshmen on the roster for Louisiana College who all come from different parts of the world. They all joined Coach Tejas to help turn the program around and are now hoping that their success will continue for years to come.

“Hopefully I can have these girls for four years,” said Coach Tejas. “I think the main thing was that our returners took this team and our 23 new girls and shaped them into what we believe in.”

The Lady Wildcats believe in each other and that’s translated to historic success on the field. Louisiana College will look to extend its win streak when they host Division 1 opponent Lamar University on Thursday. The match will start at 6 p.m. from Wildcat Field.

