Montgomery picks up first win of 2021 due to COVID-19 forfeit

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - It probably wasn’t the way the Montgomery Tigers wanted to pick up their first win of the season, but they move to 1-2 after their game against Beekman Charter this Friday, September 17 was canceled.

Montgomery’s coach Brian Williams confirmed that Beekman Charter had to forfeit the game due to COVID-19 concerns with the team.

The Tigers pick up the automatic victory and will now have an extra week to prepare for their Week 4 game against River Oaks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.