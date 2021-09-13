Advertisement

Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KALB) - Here, we are compiling information on how various communities are preparing for the potential impact of Nicholas.

Closures

Schools:

  • All SOWELA campuses will be closed September 14. For official updates, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to follow SOWELA.edu. If assistance is needed, contact info@SOWELA.edu.
  • Vernon Parish Public Schools - Closed September 14

Other:

  • State office closures September 14: Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary.
  • The Boyce Branch, Johnson Branch, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch of the Rapides Parish Library will be closed September 14 and all other RPL locations will close at noon

Sandbags

Rapides Parish

  • Beginning at 10 am on September 14 at the following locations, self-serve sandbags will be available. Bring a shovel or bucket to fill. Five per exterior door & 10 per patio style doors:

Important Links

