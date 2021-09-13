Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the Texas coastline late Monday night or early Tuesday. After making landfall as a tropical storm or possibly a weak hurricane, Nicholas will weaken to tropical depression status before making a curve to the northeast and tracking over Louisiana as a tropical depression or remnant low.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Nicholas as of Monday morning. (KALB)

Central Louisiana can expect to see periods of heavy rainfall increasing in coverage Monday night and continuing through at least Wednesday. As of Monday morning, the heaviest rainfall in central Louisiana is expected to fall from early Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. We could see rain continue into Thursday, depending on how quickly Nicholas pushes out of the region.

General rainfall totals of 4-10″ will be possible over the timeframe of Monday-Thursday in central Louisiana as the storm system moves through, but locally higher amounts will be possible.

The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana, with locally higher amounts possible. (KALB)

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of central Louisiana through Wednesday at 6 PM.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Wednesday evening. (KALB)

The Weather Prediction Center has issued slight (yellow) to moderate (rain) excessive rainfall outlooks for both Tuesday and Wednesday, so flash flooding is a possibility through mid-week. A slight risk indicates there is a 10-20% chance of flash flooding within 25 miles of a point. A moderate risk indicates there is a 20-50% chance of flash flooding within 25 miles of a point.

Wind will not be much of a concern with this system, with max gusts of 25-40 mph possible. There will also be a low-end tornado risk, particularly for parishes closer to the coast.

The Excessive Rainfall Outlook calls for a slight to moderate chance of excessive rainfall on both Tuesday and Wednesday across central Louisiana. (KALB)

