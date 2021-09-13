Advertisement

Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said team member Dr. Erik Clary.

The same team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5th Quarter Post Game Show
Week Two: 5th Quarter Play of the Week
Parnell Payne, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in RADE investigation
Chino Vich
Alexandria man arrested in ATRANS station stabbing case
Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames and debris explode...
9/11 survivor recounts being in South Tower when plane hit
Pineville Police Department was assisting with a narcotics investigation on Anthony Street when...
Pineville PD raids wrong house in narcotics investigation

Latest News

The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
BJ Gallent
BJ Gallent
Allen Robertson
Allen Robertson