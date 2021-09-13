Advertisement

Vote for the Week 3 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the...
As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the Menard Eagles and the Pineville Rebels.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 3 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. Below is a list of some of our local games you can select.

Schools can only be selected once to host Game of the Week during the season as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school in our viewing area. Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

Week 3 Game of the Week
Pineville vs Tioga
LaGrange vs Leesville
Neville vs Jena
Eunice vs Avoyelles
Created with QuizMaker

The Game of the Week will be announced Thursday on KALB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5th Quarter Post Game Show
Week Two: 5th Quarter Play of the Week
Parnell Payne, Jr.
Alexandria man arrested in RADE investigation
Chino Vich
Alexandria man arrested in ATRANS station stabbing case
Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames and debris explode...
9/11 survivor recounts being in South Tower when plane hit
Pineville Police Department was assisting with a narcotics investigation on Anthony Street when...
Pineville PD raids wrong house in narcotics investigation

Latest News

Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Winston’s 5 TD passes lead to blowout win over the Packers
Louisiana College Men's and Women's Soccer each picked up a win Saturday night.
LC Men’s, Women’s Soccer team remain undefeated
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Tigers struggle offensively in 34-7 win over McNeese State
Rosepine's class of 2023 shortstop Jake Smith has committed to Louisiana Tech to play baseball.
Rosepine’s Smith commits to Louisiana Tech
\r\n\r\n
Created with QuizMaker