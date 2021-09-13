Vote for the Week 3 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 3 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. Below is a list of some of our local games you can select.

Schools can only be selected once to host Game of the Week during the season as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school in our viewing area. Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

Week 3 Game of the Week Pineville vs Tioga LaGrange vs Leesville Neville vs Jena Eunice vs Avoyelles Created with

The Game of the Week will be announced Thursday on KALB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.