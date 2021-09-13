Wildcats drop another game but the future is still bright

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats fell again this weekend, losing to Abilene Christian University 62 to 7. Although that was their third straight loss, Coach Maddox said the team is improving.

“Our running game kind of got going. We rushed for 100 and something yards on those guys,” said Coach Maddox. “And you know so I think our {Offensive} line is starting to [come together] a little bit. We got freshmen out there and all that. I feel like our best ball is in front of us and that’s not just coach talk. I really do.”

LC will be on the road again this weekend playing Arizona Christian University.

