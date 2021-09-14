Alexandria man dies in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after an Alexandria man died in a crash on Down’s Lane on September 13 around 7 p.m.

Steven J. Guimaraes, 44, was driving a 2021 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle northbound Down’s Lane when, for reasons unknown, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Guimaraes ejected from the motorcycle and was sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

State troopers are encouraging all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.