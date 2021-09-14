APD responds to bomb threat at Peabody Magnet High School; scene cleared, no threat found

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Peabody Magnet High School early Tuesday morning. APD and other first responders arrived on scene, but found no evidence of a bomb or any threats.

Peabody students evacuated to Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School. After the first responders cleared the scene and began to leave the area, the students were allowed to return to Peabody.

There were no injuries reported at this incident.

