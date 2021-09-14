Advertisement

Cottonport Police investigating Monday night vehicle crash in bayou

Cottonport Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the bayou.
Cottonport Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the bayou.(KALB / Viewer Submission)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Cottonport Police are investigating an incident from Monday night in which a vehicle crashed into the bayou around 8 p.m.

Cottonport Police said there were two occupants in the vehicle. One occupant was able to exit the vehicle prior to the crash. The other sustained critical injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Details are limited at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

