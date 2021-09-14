Cottonport Police investigating Monday night vehicle crash in bayou

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Cottonport Police are investigating an incident from Monday night in which a vehicle crashed into the bayou around 8 p.m.

Cottonport Police said there were two occupants in the vehicle. One occupant was able to exit the vehicle prior to the crash. The other sustained critical injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Details are limited at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

