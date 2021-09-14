Juvenile dies after fatal LaSalle Parish crash

LASALLE PARISH, La. (LSP) - An 11-year-old juvenile from Trout was killed in a single-vehicle crash on September 13 around 9 p.m. on Hwy 773.

State Police said a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Caprice northbound on Hwy 773, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the road and struck multiple trees.

The 11-year-old passenger, who was restrained, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The 17-year-old driver, who was also restrained, had moderate injuries and a 15-year-old juvenile passenger who was not restrained, had moderate injuries. Both juveniles were transported to a local hospital.

