Advertisement

Juvenile dies after fatal LaSalle Parish crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP)
By LSP
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LASALLE PARISH, La. (LSP) - An 11-year-old juvenile from Trout was killed in a single-vehicle crash on September 13 around 9 p.m. on Hwy 773.

State Police said a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Caprice northbound on Hwy 773, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the road and struck multiple trees.

The 11-year-old passenger, who was restrained, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The 17-year-old driver, who was also restrained, had moderate injuries and a 15-year-old juvenile passenger who was not restrained, had moderate injuries. Both juveniles were transported to a local hospital.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Brooks Richard Jackson
Ida evacuee gives birth at Cabrini

Latest News

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s ‘Good Food Project’ allows anyone to grow their own food,...
83-year-old sustains garden in backyard on Broadway Avenue in Alexandria
Cottonport Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the bayou.
Cottonport Police investigating Monday night vehicle crash in bayou
Motorcycle crash
Alexandria man dies in Rapides Parish crash
Fran Phoenix
Fran Phoenix