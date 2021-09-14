KALB weather team launches the “First Alert Weather Lab”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB’s First Alert Storm Team is launching a new, community outreach program called the “First Alert Weather Lab” beginning Tuesday, September 14. Teachers and community youth organization leaders can now register their class or group for a visit from one of the First Alert Storm Team members.

During the in-person or virtual presentation, students will learn about meteorology, as well as what it’s like working in the TV news business. Talks will last approximately one hour, including a question and answer session with students.

To register for a visit just go to the First Alert Weather Lab page on kalb.com.

Members of the First Alert Storm Team will be available for school and community youth organization visits. (KALB)

