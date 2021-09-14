Advertisement

KALB weather team launches the “First Alert Weather Lab”

Teachers and community youth organizations can now request a school visit from a weather team member
By Rachael Penton
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB’s First Alert Storm Team is launching a new, community outreach program called the “First Alert Weather Lab” beginning Tuesday, September 14. Teachers and community youth organization leaders can now register their class or group for a visit from one of the First Alert Storm Team members.

During the in-person or virtual presentation, students will learn about meteorology, as well as what it’s like working in the TV news business. Talks will last approximately one hour, including a question and answer session with students.

To register for a visit just go to the First Alert Weather Lab page on kalb.com.

Members of the First Alert Storm Team will be available for school and community youth...
Members of the First Alert Storm Team will be available for school and community youth organization visits.(KALB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Brooks Richard Jackson
Ida evacuee gives birth at Cabrini
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria preparing for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Cleco sign
Cleco closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas
APD responded to a bomb threat report on Sept. 14 at Peabody Magnet High School.
APD responds to bomb threat at Peabody Magnet High School; scene cleared, no threat found
Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures