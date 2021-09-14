LC signs articulation agreement with Gateway Baptist Theological Seminary

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Dr. Rick Brewer, President at Louisiana College, has signed an articulation agreement with Dr. Jeff Iorg, President of Gateway Baptist Theological Seminary, that will allow students to apply college credits to a seminary degree.

The signing took place during chapel on Tuesday, September 14.

“This is just affirmation of the excellent education that’s offered here, that our faculty are preparing students to go on to seminary,” said Dr. Rick Brewer.

The college has now signed agreements with four of the six southern baptist seminaries.

Dr. Jeff Iorg served as the chapel leader on Tuesday, saying it was an honor to speak to the students. He also says “it’s important for schools like ours to work together, both for the benefit of students and for the encouragement that comes from two schools that really share a similar mission”.

Louisiana College plans to sign agreements with the two remaining southern baptist seminaries.

