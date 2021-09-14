Advertisement

Nine high school football coaches participate in a local press conference; week two

(KOSA)
By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Nine Central Louisiana football coaches participated in the week two press conference. Coaches discussed strategy, team chemistry and what to expect from their team going forward.

Participants included Thomas Bachman (ASH), Andry Boone (Avoyelles), Jay Roark (Jena), Marvin Hall (Peabody), Tommy Moore (Northwood), Bryant Bell (Pineville), Justin Charles (Menard), Brian Williams (Montgomery), and Kevin Cook (Tioga).

