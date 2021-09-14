REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (WAFB) - A ‘handful’ of offensive coaches for the New Orleans Saints have tested positive for COVID-19 two days after the team’s impressive 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a report from ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
According to Schefter, a Saints’ source said, “We’ll be just fine.” The Saints play their first divisional game of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 19.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero stated that all five of the Saints assistant coaches are vaccinated per source.
Quarterback Jameis Winston is coming off a five touchdown performance against the Packers in his first start with the Saints. Winston finished the contest 14-of-20 passing, 148 yards.
The win over the Packers on Sunday could be costly as some key players will miss time due to injury, Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore (thumb), defensive end Marcus Davenport (pectoral), and center Erik McCoy.
Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lattimore is have surgery to repair a chipped bone in his thumb and his injury status will be week-to-week. As for Davenport, he suffered an strained pectoral and he’ll miss some time, but could return sooner than later.
Mike Garafolo with NFL Network, is reporting that McCoy will miss time with a strained calf.
The Panthers are coming off a 19-14 win over the New York Jets that also had a new starter under center in former Jet Sam Darnold. Darnold, completed 24-of-35 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown.
