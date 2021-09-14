Advertisement

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on reserve/COVID list

Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

Thomas hasn’t played yet this season and was already on the PUP list with an injury, which will keep him out at least the first six weeks of the season.

The Saints are reportedly dealing with some COVID issues within the coaching staff as well, where five assistant coaches tested positive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Brooks Richard Jackson
Ida evacuee gives birth at Cabrini

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured
Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Winston’s 5 TD passes lead to blowout win over the Packers
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville
Saints are planning to be displaced for a month from Hurricane Ida.
Saints planning to be displaced for first quarter of season
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
Saints-Cardinals game canceled