Advertisement

Senator Cassidy bashes Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment

Senator Cassidy
Senator Cassidy(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a conference call with reporters, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy cautioned against using Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The drug is commonly used to de-worm pets or livestock.

“So if your hesitancy about the vaccine was that the vaccine was only under an Emergency Use Authorization, well one, the vaccine is now officially approved,” said Cassidy. “Two, Ivermectin is not at all approved for the treatment of COVID and its complications.”

Cassidy, who is also a medical doctor, says the best way to avoid getting sick with COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

He added, it was a “personal choice” if people want to take Ivermectin, but they shouldn’t fool themselves.

“On the other hand, I have personal experience with people who refused the vaccine, who took Ivermectin and died,” explained Cassidy. “So, whereas the vaccine is almost entirely effective in presenting death, Ivermeectin clearly is not.”

The FDA is also against people using Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Brooks Richard Jackson
Ida evacuee gives birth at Cabrini

Latest News

Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s ‘Good Food Project’ allows anyone to grow their own food,...
83-year-old sustains garden in backyard on Broadway Avenue in Alexandria
83-year-old sustains garden in backyard on Broadway Avenue in Alexandria
Craig Smith
President of the Rapides Parish Police Jury discusses Nicholas preparations
Craig Smith
President of the Rapides Parish Police Jury discusses Nicholas preparations