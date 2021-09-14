Update: Hundreds of Ida evacuees still at Alexandria mega-shelter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over two weeks have passed since Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 29. Ida caused thousands in Southeastern Louisiana to be evacuated.

Currently, nearly 300 evacuees remain sheltered at the Alexandria mega-shelter with no clear answer of when they will return home.

Ulysses Joseph, an evacuee from LaPlace, has been at the mega-shelter for seven days. He told KALB about his situation back in St. John the Baptist Parish.

“We have about 30 percent of the lights on, we have water, but the house is still messed up,” said Joseph.

When asked if he knows when he will be returning home, Joseph said, “No, nobody has told us anything yet.”

Some evacuees at the Alexandria mega-shelter have been there since Hurricane Ida hit, and others have been moved there recently from other shelters.

Dr. David Holcombe, the Region Six Medical Director, told KALB that some evacuees at the mega-shelter will be taken back to New Orleans and the surrounding area in the next coming days. He also said that over 100 Ida evacuees will be arriving at the mega-shelter from other shelters in the state that have closed.

