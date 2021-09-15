146 COVID-19 vaccine shots given out at PMAC before LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are announcing before the first home game in Tiger Stadium against McNeese, 146 COVID-19 shots were given out.

In order for all fans 12-years and over to enter Tiger Stadium they had to:

Show proof they were fully vaccinated by showing a vaccine card or using the LA Wallet App. Fans who have not received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test. The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken 72 hours prior to entry into the stadium. Or receive one shot of the vaccine to enter.

LSU Athletics confirms to me, 146 people got a COVID-19 shot at the PMAC, right before #LSU took on McNeese St. this past weekend at Tiger Stadium. You only needed proof that you’ve gotten atleast 1 shot of a vaccine, to enter the stadium gates. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/g6QtnTxPwY — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) September 15, 2021

Before the game healthcare workers were in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) distributing shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

