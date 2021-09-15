Advertisement

146 COVID-19 vaccine shots given out at PMAC before LSU football game

146 COVID-19 shots given out before LSU's first home game.
146 COVID-19 shots given out before LSU's first home game.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are announcing before the first home game in Tiger Stadium against McNeese, 146 COVID-19 shots were given out.

In order for all fans 12-years and over to enter Tiger Stadium they had to:

  1. Show proof they were fully vaccinated by showing a vaccine card or using the LA Wallet App.
  2. Fans who have not received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test. The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken 72 hours prior to entry into the stadium.
  3. Or receive one shot of the vaccine to enter.

Before the game healthcare workers were in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) distributing shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
Motorcycle crash
Alexandria man dies in Rapides Parish crash
Fatal crash
Juvenile dies after fatal LaSalle Parish crash
Al Quartemont
End of an Era: Al Quartemont’s final on-air message
Cottonport Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the bayou.
Cottonport Police investigating Monday night vehicle crash in bayou

Latest News

Tom Konvicka
Tom Konvicka’s final message on KALB
Joey Frank
Joey Frank talks Avoyelles Parish flooding
Tom Konvicka
Tom Konvicka’s final message on KALB
Crime Stoppers: APD looking for tips in Feb. 2021 fatal shooting
Lentavius Hall
Crime Stoppers: APD looking for tips in Feb. 2021 fatal shooting