146 COVID-19 vaccine shots given out at PMAC before LSU football game
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are announcing before the first home game in Tiger Stadium against McNeese, 146 COVID-19 shots were given out.
In order for all fans 12-years and over to enter Tiger Stadium they had to:
- Show proof they were fully vaccinated by showing a vaccine card or using the LA Wallet App.
- Fans who have not received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test. The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken 72 hours prior to entry into the stadium.
- Or receive one shot of the vaccine to enter.
Before the game healthcare workers were in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) distributing shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
