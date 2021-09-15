Advertisement

Alexandria Zoo’s Malayan tiger, Jammu, passes away

Jammu, the Malayan tiger
Jammu, the Malayan tiger(Source: Alexandria Zoo)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jammu, the Malayan tiger who has been a well-loved part of the Alexandria Zoo family for the past 12 years, has passed away.

Jammu was born in April 1999, coming to the Alexandria Zoo in February of 2009. He was the oldest known male Malayan tiger in the U.S. He was 22 years and four months old at his passing, making him almost twice the age tigers are expected to live. However, recently, Jammu’s health began to deteriorate, and veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the tiger due to age-related issues.

“Although the precise underlying cause is unknown, the most likely causes are not reversible. It is our responsibility and privilege to ensure that the animals in our care do not suffer. The decision to euthanize is not undertaken lightly, but was necessary and appropriate at this time.”

Alexandria Zoo

Jammu’s passing coming just days after the loss of Hannah, the zoo’s white tiger, from cancer.

