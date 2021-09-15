Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
Motorcycle crash
Alexandria man dies in Rapides Parish crash
Fatal crash
Juvenile dies after fatal LaSalle Parish crash
Cottonport Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the bayou.
Cottonport Police investigating Monday night vehicle crash in bayou
APD responded to a bomb threat report on Sept. 14 at Peabody Magnet High School.
APD responds to bomb threat at Peabody Magnet High School; scene cleared, no threat found

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting
Madeline Ducote
Madeline Ducote
Cat Pope
Cat Pope
Rich Dupree
Rich Dupree