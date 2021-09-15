Crime Stoppers: APD looking for tips in Feb. 2021 fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a case from 2021.

It was Feb. 25, 2021, at around 3 a.m. at the Sanctuary on Enterprise apartments. Police received a shots fired call. When they got to the scene, they found Lentavius Hall dead in the grass.

“They found a Black male laying there with multiple gunshot wounds. He was dead on the scene,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department.

As police began their investigation into how Hall was killed, they learned it appeared that there was a shoot-out at the complex between Hall and someone else.

“The only leads we have at this time are, upon the investigation, was that somewhere between a 2003 and 2007 possibly late model SUV or truck was seen leaving the area,” said Lt. Windham.

Police said they don’t have a plate number for that vehicle that witnesses thought they spotted. And, they don’t have much to go on aside from that.

“Nobody really saw a whole lot, or they said they haven’t seen,” said Lt. Windham.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Lentavius Hall, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

