End of an Era: Al Quartemont’s final on-air message

(KALB) - Al Quartemont, who has served as the News Director at KALB for the last six years, announced on September 14, 2021, that it would be his last night on air at your local station.

"For nearly the last six years, it has been my honor and privilege to serve as News Director at KALB. We have worked so hard to earn your trust as the primary source for news in Central Louisiana. And anchoring Nightside, well, that has just been a joy for me because I love to tell you the news every night. It’s why I got into this business. It’s great to meet you when I’m out at the grocery store or wherever else our paths cross. But, tonight is my last night on the air at KALB and tomorrow will be my final day at the station. For several months, I have been praying about whether this is where I’m meant to be, and The Lord showed me that answer in a clear way, and that answer is no. So, I’ll be moving on. To where, I don’t know just yet, although it will be here in Central Louisiana. This has become my home. My family is here. You’re here, and I have no plans to leave. I can’t say enough about the staff I’ve been privileged to oversee these last six years. Whether younger or older, they all dedicate their full energy each day to tell the story of Central Louisiana, despite the long hours, the daily pressures and even those wonderful Facebook comments you leave about us. I need you to promise me that you’ll continue to support KALB’s commitment to local journalism because we need it more than ever. Please know that it’s not goodbye. It’s so long for now. May God bless each and every one of you.”