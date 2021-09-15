Advertisement

LSU fraternity tailgating will return to the Parade Grounds after 3 seasons of restrictions

LSU to allow Greek Life and other student organizations to tailgate on Parade Grounds
LSU to allow Greek Life and other student organizations to tailgate on Parade Grounds
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fraternities will now be allowed to tailgate on the Parade Grounds after three seasons of restrictions according to a tweet from LSU Tiger TV.

According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, the Parade Grounds would allow for the university to offer security and facilities for the Greek Life to tailgate.

“The Parade Ground is a central location that gives us the best opportunity to offer adequate security and facilities to all the student organizations holding tailgates on game days,” said Ballard.

During the 2018 football season tailgating for Greek Life and other organizations was banned due to lack of secuity.

