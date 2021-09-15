LSU President William Tate IV invited to White House to discuss LSU’s COVID-19 mitigation measures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President, William Tate IV has been invited to the White House on Wednesday, Sept. 15, to discuss the success of LSU’s COVID-19 mitigation measures with President Joe Biden and his staff, according to an announcement from White House officials.

President Tate is the only higher education representative invited to the event, which takes place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The President is meeting with business leaders and CEOs that have instituted vaccine requirements or are working to implement the new vaccine rules he set forth last week.

“It is an honor to present our successful COVID mitigation strategies to President Biden and the COVID Response Team, and we are proud that our multi-tiered approach to protecting our students, faculty and staff has been recognized at such an incredibly high level,” Tate said. “Our strategies have worked, with more than 82 percent of our student body currently vaccinated, a monthly testing protocol that monitors the presence of the virus on our campus, wastewater testing that allows us to intervene before an outbreak occurs, and a vaccine/testing mandate at Tiger Stadium to keep our fans safe, too. We are grateful for the privilege of celebrating how far we have come and sharing the game plan with others who might be able to benefit from the knowledge.”

On August 24, the day after the FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, LSU put in place a vaccination requirement for all students, faculty and staff. Additionally, LSU became one of the first schools in the nation to require either proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test to enter its football stadium.

The President will discuss their leadership on putting into place strong COVID-19 requirements that help keep a safe workplace.

