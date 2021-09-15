Man arrested for alleged hit and run in DeSoto Parish that left man seriously injured

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One man was seriously injured and another was arrested after an alleged hit and run wreck in DeSoto Parish.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 14, a 2008 GMC pickup, being driven by Ed Thorn, 85, of Terrell, Texas, was headed south on I-49 just south of Highway 175 while multiple wreckers and employees were on the shoulder helping a disabled commercial vehicle. Police say Thorn hit one of the pedestrians, an employee of a local wrecker service.

Ed Thorn, 85, is charged with felony hit and run. (DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

After Thorn hit the man, he reportedly kept driving and did not stop to render aid or notify officials. Thorn was later found on I-49 north of Posey Road by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for felony hit and run and booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail.

LSP officials say impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

