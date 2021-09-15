NBA players won’t be required to get vaccinated

(AP) - NBA players probably won’t have to get vaccinated against COVID-19, before the season begins in October.

A source with insider knowledge confirms an ESPN report to that effect.

The players union and league have been negotiating health protocols.

The source says if all goes according to plan, there won’t be a vaccine mandate.

While athletes won’t have to get the shots, the NBA does require them for coaches, referees and staff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.