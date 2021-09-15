Advertisement

Nicholas rainfall impacts Cenla

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most of Central Louisiana saw rainfall as a result of Tropical Depression Nicholas.

On Wednesday, September 15, around 2 a.m. a flash flood warning was issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry and Rapides Parishes.

At the time the warning was issued, three to seven inches of rainfall had fallen in a short time and rain continued to fall throughout most of the day.

Although the highest rain totals fell in Avoyelles Parish, the heavy rainfall led to flooding around some of Central Louisiana. Weather observers in Avoyelles Parish reported as much as 10 inches of rainfall in their rain gauges, with more rain still to come from Tropical Depression Nicholas.

