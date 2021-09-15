Advertisement

Rivalry games happening in Central Louisiana

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two key rivalry games will take place in Central Louisiana on Friday evening. The Tioga Indians will take on the Pineville Rebels, and Holy Savior Menard will play St. Mary in the Bishop’s Bowl.

“We’re playing for this really nice trophy,” Justin Charles, Menard’s head coach, said. “We are hoping to put our name on it this year.”

Meanwhile, bragging rights will be on the line at the Reservation.

“I’m not a big rivalry game kind of guy,” Kevin Cook, Tioga’s head football coach, said. “Matter of fact, I think we found out a few years ago this game means way more to them than it does to us.”

While Coach Cook downplayed the hype, Bryant Bell, Pineville’s head football coach, stepped into it.

“It’s definitely going to be a great atmosphere,” Coach Bell said. “It’s going to be what high school football is all about.”

Bell and Cook previously coached together when during Bell’s tenure at Tioga. The two will square off on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Graphic
Tracking Nicholas: Storm Blog, Closures
The rainfall forecast calls for 4-10" of rainfall through Thursday across central Louisiana,...
Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall to Cenla
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Motorcycle crash
Alexandria man dies in Rapides Parish crash
Fatal crash
Juvenile dies after fatal LaSalle Parish crash

Latest News

Rivalry games happening in Central Louisiana
Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on reserve/COVID list
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured
Montgomery picks up first win of 2021 due to COVID-19 forfeit