Rivalry games happening in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two key rivalry games will take place in Central Louisiana on Friday evening. The Tioga Indians will take on the Pineville Rebels, and Holy Savior Menard will play St. Mary in the Bishop’s Bowl.

“We’re playing for this really nice trophy,” Justin Charles, Menard’s head coach, said. “We are hoping to put our name on it this year.”

Meanwhile, bragging rights will be on the line at the Reservation.

“I’m not a big rivalry game kind of guy,” Kevin Cook, Tioga’s head football coach, said. “Matter of fact, I think we found out a few years ago this game means way more to them than it does to us.”

While Coach Cook downplayed the hype, Bryant Bell, Pineville’s head football coach, stepped into it.

“It’s definitely going to be a great atmosphere,” Coach Bell said. “It’s going to be what high school football is all about.”

Bell and Cook previously coached together when during Bell’s tenure at Tioga. The two will square off on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.