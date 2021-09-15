Advertisement

Tom Konvicka’s final message on KALB

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KALB) - On September 15, 2021, KALB’s Chief Meteorologist, Tom Konvicka, announced that it would be his final time on-air at your local station.

On November 12, 1984, a young meteorologist arrived at KALB-TV. Today, September 15, 2021, it ends. This is my last day of employment. Please allow me to express my deepest gratitude to friends and viewers for inviting me into your home for the better part of five decades. I felt your honesty, trust, and fellowship through the years. But most of all, I treasure your witness and demonstration of Christian love to me and my family. You have done far more than I have ever done for you. To the incredible people of Central Louisiana, I say “thank you” from the bottom of my heart. May the weather you get always be the weather you want and may God richly bless each of you with the best this life has to offer. And please say “hello” if you see me out around town!

Tom Konvicka

