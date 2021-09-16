14 students arrested after fights at Southwood High

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fourteen students were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16 after two separate fights at Southwood High School, officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

“We had a fight at 9:30,” said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. “I believe that there were seven kids that were. I call them kids, that sounds innocent. Seven of these thugs were expelled or sent home.”

Later that afternoon the school’s resource officer responded to a fight in the campus courtyard in front of the student center. The officer called for backup and at least nine deputies responded.

“A bigger fight started at 3,” Prator said. “At that point we had ten or eleven units from CPSO had to come in from where we were patrolling to try and break up that fight. Then there were several more there who were sent home, there will be more that are expelled.”

Fourteen male students were arrested, CPSO says. They are all being charged with disturbing the peace. One student will be charged with battery of a school teacher for allegedly punching the school’s assistant principal.

Another student, Devin Welch, 18, was pepper-sprayed and handcuffed after reportedly resisting arrest and threatening the school resource officer and one of the school’s staff members.

Welch has been charged with resisting an officer and interference with the operation of a school.

All students will be released to their parents, with the exception of Welch, who has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Prator said law enforcement and the school district are doing everything they can and they are calling on parents to do the same.

“They are all gonna end up dead or in jail if the parents don’t get involved,” he said.

Prator says violence has been a problem for the school all year.

“Southwood is one of the schools that we are trying to help with, but we have been having problems and fights with Southwood since the beginning of the school year. We have a gang problem there. We have several gangs that are trying to one up each other and trying to act like grown men when they are just kids. We have got to somehow get a handle on the fact that this is illegal and disruptive behavior that they are involved in,” he said.

